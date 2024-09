There was a ghost (pictured), a pumpkin, and a skeleton.. which one would you choose?

I saw them while shopping (at Dillard’s) over the weekend! And resisted buying one.. for now!!!!

Let me know what stores have cute Halloween and/or Fall items and I’ll check them out!

Here are some stores you can already find some good stuff:

Kirkland’s

Home Goods

Joann Fabric

Michaels

and of course you can get the SCENTS of the season at places like

Bath & Body Works and Yankee Candle! 🎃🕯️🍂 HAPPY SHOPPING!