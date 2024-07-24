Cher Has A New Book

Cher memoir FILE PHOTO: Cher attends as Tristan Schukraft Celebrates A New Era at The Abbey Food & Bar on June 20, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

I’m a fan and excited about this!

Looks like “Cher: The Memoir, Part One” will be released on Nov. 19! I’m thinking this would be a PERFECT holiday gift for a big Cher Fan, right!?

Apparently, it will go through all the big things in her life (that’s why they need TWO books) from her childhood to meeting Sonny Bono to their relationship and more..

Cher married to Sonny Bono in 1964 and they hosted “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour” and “The Sonny & Cher Show.” They had a child together in 1969, Chaz Bono, and broke up in 1974 - Cher filed for divorce.

She also married Gregg Allman and had a child, Elijah Blue Allman. She and Gregg Allman divorced in 1978.

And side note - Moonstruck is still one of my all time favorite movies!



