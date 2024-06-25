Celebrating 40 Years of Purple Rain

Theo Wargo/WireImage

By Kristy Knight

PRINCE released his sixth studio album on June 25th, 1984! Big Anniversary today! It was an album and a movie - and it will soon be a Broadway musical!

The movie, starring Prince as The Kid, made $70 million in the U.S! And the soundtrack spent 24 weeks on the charts with songs like When Doves Cry, Let’s Go Crazy and I Would Die 4 U. Prince and The Revolution received two Grammys for the album and Prince won an Academy Award for Best Original Score!

And what about the Broadway musical? As of right now, it looks like The State Theatre in Minneapolis will get the first chance to see it - in April and May of 2025!

