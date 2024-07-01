Caribe Royale Orlando

I found a new favorite spot! We spent a few days in Orlando at Caribe Royale. WOW!!!!😲 They just went through a $140 million + transformation and IT IS BEAUTIFUL!

If you head to our FB and Instagram pages you‘ll see more pictures of my time there and the adventures that we had. The rooms are all suites - perfect if you’re heading over with the kids because there’s separation in the suites - you all get your own areas to hangout! They have a huge and amazing pool with a 75 foot water slide and a gorgeous waterfall, too. A hot tub, playground, arcade and 8 awesome on-site dining options!

I got to play dodgeball with zombies and I think the zombies may have won (LOL) in their Stadium Club restaurant. A high-tech, immersive gaming restaurant with big screen TVs EVERYWHERE! Play golf, basketball, football, and more! A fun time for couples and the family.

Check it out for yourself! We’ll definitely be going back!

https://www.cariberoyale.com/?gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMImOXjyLmGhwMV-AutBh2EBgzNEAAYASAAEgIh_vD_BwE







