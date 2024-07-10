Botanical Gardens in Tampa Bay

botanical gardens

By Kristy Knight

I took this picture at the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo! Love the trees with faces on them AND the singing tree they have there!!

Fall is one of my favorite times to visit the different botanical gardens in Tampa Bay.. it’s a little cooler and decorated for the holidays. But as I’m reminded ever time I go into a store like Kirkland’s and JOANN Fabrics, Fall is on the way!!!!

Here are some places to check out:

Florida Botanical Gardens - Largo

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens - Sarasota

Hollis Gardens - Lakeland

Sunken Gardens - St Pete

USF Botanical Gardens - Tampa

