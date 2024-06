Of course, Florida made the list! #1 in fact with Orlando leading the pack and Tampa in the top 5!

Here are the Top 10 places for a Staycation, according to WalletHub:

1. Orlando, FL

2. Honolulu, HI

3. Cincinnati, OH

4. Las Vegas, NV

5. Tampa, FL

6. Chicago, IL

7. San Diego, CA

8. Atlanta, GA

9. New Orleans, LA

10. Tucson, AZ