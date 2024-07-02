This movie will be great to see right before Halloween!

It will be in theaters Sept 6th - starring Michael Keaton as BEETLEJUICE. Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are also coming back.

Jenna Ortega, William Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci will also be in the film.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice will make it’s debut at the opening night of the 81st annual Venice Film Festival on August 28th.

*And yes, I had to post this picture from my last visit to Universal Orlando. He scared me!




