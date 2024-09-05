Beetlejuice Beetlejuice! Opening Weekend

He seriously scared me at Universal Orlando last year! And it was caught on camera! 😲

Yep, I got to meet Beetlejuice. Umm.. what a character!

Are you going to see the new movie this weekend? It’s a sequel to the 1988 movie. Has it really been that long? Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars some of the original cast members like Michael Keaton (I mean, who else could play Beetlejuice???), Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara!!

Basic plot of this one: Three generations of the Deetz family go home because of a family tragedy. Lydia still has memories of Beetlejuice and when her rebellious teen daughter discovers a mystery.. well let’s just say the name Beetlejuice may be said a few times and guess what happens.. 😱