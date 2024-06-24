Yes, it’s that time! THIS IS THE WEEK!

You could win Cyndi Lauper tickets on 105.5 The Dove. Listen for us to play two back-to-back Cyndi Lauper songs, be caller #13, and you’ll be at her show - FOR FREE!

It’s November 6th at the Amalie and you know it’s gonna be incredible. Get ready to sing, “Girls Just Wanna Fun” super loud!

Btw, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CYNDI! She just turned 71 over the weekend. 🎂

*Ann Kelly will give you a hint of when the songs will play each day - just listen at 8:15am each morning!