Back To School Ideas

Action’s 9 tips for saving on school supplies

By Kristy Knight

Do you try to be organized for back to school.. at least the first WEEK! 🤣 This is so me!

Good Housekeeping had some ideas that might be helpful and maybe you can even keep them going throughout the school year. I know that’s hard..

Stock up on school supplies - all the things!

Use a weekly planner - get all the important dates on the calendar from the start

Get your entryway in order - for books, backpacks, shoes

Designate a homework area - a desk, a room, a space where things get done

Label EVERYTHING!

Get snacks ready

Set up a morning routine - easier said than done!

How is the first week back to school going?


