Top baby names: Liam and Olivia rule the roost again as the most popular names for newborn boys and girls. (Adobe Stock )

Liam and Olivia were the big baby names for this year, but what will the popular names be in 2030??

I saw this in Marie Claire and the predictions are in! Let me know your thoughts! Any favorites?

BOYS TOP 10: Ace, Atlas, August, Beau, Luka, River, Rowan, Theo, Walker and Weston

GIRLS TOP 10: Alani, Alina, Athena, Eloise, Iris, Maeve, Margot, Oakley, Sienna and Sloane