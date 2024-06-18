Are you a night owl? It could be bad for your health.

A big part of our overall health is mental health, and a new study out of Stanford Medicine finds staying up past 1 am to be a bad choice for our mental health, even if you’re a night owl.

Not only that, but early birds and night owls both had higher rates of mental and behavioral disorders if they routinely stayed up late.

A big part of the problem, was that we tend to not make the best decisions the later we are awake.

Yeah, come to think of it, I REALLY didn’t need those drive thru nachos at like 2 am the other night! 😉

