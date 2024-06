SHARK WEEK begins Sunday, July 7th on Discovery! And your host? JOHN CENA! Oh yes, I’ll be watching!

Some things to check out:

The premiere of Belly of The Beast Pt. 2 - diving into the the world of great white sharks and their feeding frenzies (think JAWS)

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood - about a great white that terrorizes a local village (think JAWS)

Monster Hammerhead: Species X - a potential new species of hammerhead sharks?? (think JAWS)

Always think JAWS during Shark Week!