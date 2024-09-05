22 YEARS AGO Kelly Clarkson Won American Idol!

Red carpet arrivals for Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Kelly Clarkson attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Isn’t there a country song called, Don’t Blink? Because it seems like yesterday that Kelly Clarkson became the 1st American Idol!

Remember how she beat Justin Guarini and sang the song, A Moment Like This, on stage? She was so emotional she could barley get the words out. And I was crying (sniff) watching it all. She was 20 years old when she won the title of the American Idol on Sept 4, 2002.

Since then Kelly Clarkson has gone on to win Grammy Awards, Country Music Awards, Daytime Emmy Awards (she started a talk show), VMAs, and so many more. She’s been married, divorced, and has two children - born in 2014 and 2016.

