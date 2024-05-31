Winner, Winner!

For the second year in a row, the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is from Florida. 12-year old Bruhat Soma from Tampa beat Faizan Zaki by nine words, correctly spelling 29 words for the win and a $50,000 check and trophy.

The 2024 hurricane season officially gets underway Saturday, June 1st, and at the same time the Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins. There are two this year, with the first running June 1st through June 14th, and the second August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

Forecasters at NOAA, the National Weather Service issued an updated report on the 2024 hurricane season and which calls for the highest number of storms they’ve ever predicted. The new numbers are for 17-25 named storms, with 8-13 becoming major hurricanes, 4-7 of those reaching major hurricane strength of Category 3 or higher. The Dove Hurricane Guide, along with our partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will be here to help you through the storms, with information on the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Passe-A-Grille Beach is starting a $6 million dollar renourishment project which will hopefully wrap up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

