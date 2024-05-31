Winner, Winner!

NOAA's GOES-16 satellite captured Hurricane Idalia approaching the western coast of Florida while Hurricane Franklin churned in the Atlantic Ocean at 5:01 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2023.

Hurricane season FILE PHOTO: NOAA's GOES-16 satellite captured Hurricane Idalia approaching the western coast of Florida while Hurricane Franklin churned in the Atlantic Ocean at 5:01 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2023. (NOAA Satellite)

By Ann Kelly

For the second year in a row, the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is from Florida. 12-year old Bruhat Soma from Tampa beat Faizan Zaki by nine words, correctly spelling 29 words for the win and a $50,000 check and trophy.

Duke Energy highlights smart technology, weather preparations heading into hurricane season

The 2024 hurricane season officially gets underway Saturday, June 1st, and at the same time the Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins. There are two this year, with the first running June 1st through June 14th, and the second August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

Dove Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

Forecasters at NOAA, the National Weather Service issued an updated report on the 2024 hurricane season and which calls for the highest number of storms they’ve ever predicted. The new numbers are for 17-25 named storms, with 8-13 becoming major hurricanes, 4-7 of those reaching major hurricane strength of Category 3 or higher. The Dove Hurricane Guide, along with our partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will be here to help you through the storms, with information on the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Passe-A-Grille Beach is starting a $6 million dollar renourishment project which will hopefully wrap up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

Dove Daily Update



©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!