Wildcard Playoffs Begin

Wildcard playoff action gets underway at Tropicana Field this afternoon with the Rays taking on the Texas Rangers this afternoon. First pitch will be just after 3 pm with Tyler Glasnow on the mound for the Rays. Games two and three, if necessary, are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, also at 3:08 pm on ABC.

That Powerball jackpot is well over one billion dollars after there was no winner again in Monday night’s drawing. The estimated jackpot is now $1.2 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing. Those winning numbers for smaller prizes were 12-26-27-43-47 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 2X.

There’s a change to the Buc’s schedule for the game against Detroit on the 15th. The throwback “Creamsicle” jersey game will now be part of a double header and has been moved to 4:25 pm. The Bucs haven’t worn those jerseys since 2012, and to get your own, go to shop.buccaneers.com or drop by the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s now October, and there are a lot of new laws that have gone into effect here in Florida. It’s a long list, but to see what might matter to you, check the complete list here.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. This could last up to a month. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreasureisland.org with your address and your questions.

