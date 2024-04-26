Holiday traffic More than 37 million Americans are expected to drive, fly or catch a train during the five-day 2021 Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to AAA Travel. (chris-mueller/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you drive in Tampa you know this. Survey say we are among the worst drivers in the U.S.. From Forbes, three cities in Florida are among the top 25 worst cities to drive in. Who are they? Miami is second, Jacksonville in 16th and Tampa in 24th. Those rankings are based on our driving experience, overall safety, the cost of car ownership and access to car maintenance. The city that takes the unfortunate top spot is Oakland, California.

Traffic Signal Stock Photo Traffic Signal Stock Photo

The Gateway Expressway project is scheduled to open Friday after seven years of construction that began in 2017. This does include toll lanes which will be free for the first week, and will provide a direct connection from 19 and 275 in Pinellas County, that will take you to the Howard Frankland and into Hillsborough County, and south across the Sunshine Skyway.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has no rain at all for the next week. When you make those weekend plans, take into account the heat and sun, and may sure you stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen.

Shelling on the beach If you're into shelling then there's no better place to visit then the beaches of Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine. (Florida State Parks)

St. Pete Beach commissioners gave their approval to the proposed expansion of the TradeWinds Resort at last night’s meeting. The resort owners say it will add jobs, a parking garage, and retail space. Residents are concerned about the increased traffic, threaten wildlife and change the St Pete Beach way of life.

The Tampa Bay Lightning must win the next four games to stay in contention for the Stanley Cup. The Bolts lost last night 5-3 against the Florida Panthers. Game four is at Amalie Arena Saturday at 5 pm.

Dove Daily Update









©2024 Cox Media Group