When Will The Super Bowl Come Back To Tampa?

Another Super Bowl is in the books with Kansas City taking the title for the second year in a row, so when might the big game come back to Tampa Bay? From our partners at 10 Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Executive Director Rob Higgins are already on it. Tampa has already hosted five times.

I-75 has reopened near Naples after a plane crash on Friday that took two lives. The stretch of highway that leads to Alligator Alley was closed when the pilot tried to land on the highway, striking a plane. Three people on the plane survived, and the accident is under investigation.

AAA released a report last week highlighting the number of roadside workers killed in the past six years, and the statistics for Florida are among the worst. Ten workers like the Road Rangers and tow truck divers, have died in Florida that the report says were the result of distracted driving and speeding. Nationwide, that number is 123.

A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal is proposing the addition of a new category for intense storms that have winds over 192 mph. That would officially add Category 6 to the hurricane wind scale. During hurricane season, we officially use the Saffir-Simpson scale for categories 1-5, and this year, the National Hurricane Center is going to change the “cone of uncertainty” is displayed to add any watches and warnings for the storm. The Dove Hurricane Guide is ready to help with more information and tips.

A record number of manatees crowded into the TECO Apollo Beach viewing area where the warmer water also attracts other sea life like stingrays and even sharks. This past weekend’s count exceeded 1,100. Blue Springs State Park also set a record recently due to the cold weather. TECO’s site is open to the public and is free. You can visit seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm through April 15th, with more info here.

