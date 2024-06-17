What Was That?

The now confirmed tornado that hit Crystal Springs Sunday evening came and went before anyone had a chance to issue a watch or warning. No reports of injuries but there were a couple of buildings damaged that no one was in. The rest of the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is here, along with the latest on those two systems being tracked in the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Dove Daily Update A confirmed tornado in Crystal River on Sunday. Photo FEMA

Friday was the last day for the first of two Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday’s, but the second one begins August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

St Petersburg City Council gave preliminary approval to the Rays request for a new state of the art stadium, and for redevelopment of the historic Gas Plant District. Another vote comes up July 11th for the $1.3 billion stadium and multi-billion dollar project. For final approval, five of the eight Council members will have to vote yes.

There’s another reason to be careful with all the rain. Wildlife is being forced out of their usual habitats so you may come across a few more snakes, turtles, tortoises and other critters. You’ll also have to find another trail to walk at the Circle B Bar Reserve. It’s alligator mating season, and the trail closest to the water is closed.

