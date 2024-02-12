"Welcome to Oz": Ariana Grande thanks fans for reaction to 'Wicked' trailer

Universal Pictures

By Andrea Dresdale

During the Super Bowl, some fans were just as excited about seeing the trailer for Ariana Grande's upcoming movie Wicked as they were about spotting Taylor Swift or watching Usher's halftime show. And now Ariana is thanking them for their kind words.

"i am so incredibly grateful and overwhelmed with love," she wrote on her Instagram Story on February 12. "thank you thank you thank you to everyone who has reached out and shown us so much love. i am so deeply moved and i am overflowing with gratitude today."

She continued, "so excited for you to see more and to cherish every moment of this journey with you all. thank you for such a beautiful start. Welcome to Oz."

Ari and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo attended the Super Bowl together, wearing matching sparkly jerseys with their Wicked characters' names on the back: Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

