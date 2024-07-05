Weekend Weather

Florida stickers warn about the danger of children & pets in hot cars As heat advisories continue, motorists fueling up across Florida will soon see stickers on gas pumps warning against leaving children and pets in vehicles. (WFTV/WFTV)

Once again, we’re under a heat advisory, and withe the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast keeping it in the low to mid 90′s for the weekend, it’s not going to get any cooler. We’re also tracking Hurricane Beryl in the Dove Hurricane Guide which may impact the southern coast of Texas. Beryl was a Category 5 at one point.

Summer storms and heat can damage your home

Take it easy out there. AAA is out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic will be on Sunday between 2-7 pm. AAA has also activated their Tow-To-Go program, available for AAA members and non-members for a tow/ride within 10 miles by calling 1.855.2.TOW2GO.

Florida’s balloon release ban will protect sea turtles, birds and other marine life

If you are heading back to the beach, watch for the sea turtle nests. It’s that time of year, and there was big news this week from the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring, A record number of nests were recorded with 546. Nesting season runs through September so remember to dim the lights at the beach and fill in any holes dug in the sand so hatchlings don’t get trapped.

Things to do at Ocean Cay 6 December 2019, MSC Seaside's call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve © AP Images for MSC Cruises (AP Images)

With a long weekend and a chance to get outside and have a little fun, save a little money on what you may need from the Florida Summer list to shop tax-free for certain items from the Florida Department of Revenue The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Miki Sudo Miki Sudo, right, reacts after winning the women's division in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sudo ate a record 51 hot dogs. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

We have a wiener winner! Tampa Bay native Miki Sudo took the women’s titl at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. The new record set by Sudo is 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes. The men’s title went to Geoffrey Esper, who came second last year to Joey Chestnut, with a personal best of 51 dogs.

Dove Daily Update





©2024 Cox Media Group