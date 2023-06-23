Weekend Forecast & Dove Hurricane Guide Updates

Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy are on the Dove Hurricane Guide map, neither a threat to Florida. Cindy is the newest named storm, and most tracks have it staying over water. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather still has a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Dove Tampa Bay Forecast Weekend Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather

Security will be strong for this weekend’s big St Pete Pride Parade and Festival. St Pete Chief of Police Addison Davis said Pride participants will see a lot more police, both on a local and federal level. St Pete Pride is the largest event in the South, and St. Pete Pride Executive Director Nicole Berman says performers will stay within the the new laws, and wants everyone to enjoy the 21st annual event. Hear more from Nicole and Tiffany Freisberg, President of St Pete Pride in What’s Good In Tampa Bay. Idina Menzel kicks off the weekend on Friday with her concert at Janus Live. The St. Pete Pride Parade, Trans March and Festival takes place in Vinoy and North Straub Parks, Saturday from 2-10 pm, and the Pride in Grand Central street party is Sunday along Central Avenue. For the rest of events and ticket information, please click here.

St Pete Pride Idina Menzel

Hillsborough County Commissioners gave approval to exploring a plan that would extend the Lee Roy Selmon Crosstown Expressway by 10 miles. The proposed addition would also include an elevated portion on U.S. 301, and would take drivers down the Expressway from U.S. 301 to Big Bend Road. This planning phase alone could take up to a year.

Phoebe Out of more than 65,000 entries, Phoebe is the winning name for Tampa International Airport’s famous flamingo sculpture. (Tampa International Airport)

A major power outage at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday left the airsides in darkness and passengers sitting on planes. The power went out around 9 pm, and officials still aren’t sure what happened. But TPA posted on social media around 2 am that all airsides have their power restored. They did close Airside F overnight for maintenance, but that was scheduled to reopen this morning.

©2023 Cox Media Group