Weather Delays

Is it against the law to drive with snow on your car in Massachusetts? BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 09: Snow covered cars in the Beacon Hill neighborhood as a winter storm bears down on February 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. A snowstorm has been forecast with up to a foot of snow in a large swath of the Northeast today. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Severe weather in the northeast is already triggering flight delays and cancellations. If you’re traveling today, call ahead or check with FlightAware. That storm should be gone by this afternoon, but the strong coastal winds will take time to call down, along with high tides. For more on our own cooler and windy forecast, check with 10 Tampa Bay Weather for the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast.

Boston 25 Weather Alert: Updated Snow Map

A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal is proposing the addition of a new category for intense storms that have winds over 192 mph. That would officially add Category 6 to the hurricane wind scale. During hurricane season, we officially use the Saffir-Simpson scale for categories 1-5, and this year, the National Hurricane Center is going to change the “cone of uncertainty” is displayed to add any watches and warnings for the storm. The Dove Hurricane Guide is ready to help with more information and tips.

A record number of manatees crowded into the TECO Apollo Beach viewing area where the warmer water also attracts other sea life like stingrays and even sharks. This past weekend’s count exceeded 1,100. Blue Springs State Park also set a record recently due to the cold weather. TECO’s site is open to the public and is free. You can visit seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm through April 15th, with more info here.

TECO Big Bend Viewing Center manatee (Ann Kelly )

Another Super Bowl is in the books with Kansas City taking the title for the second year in a row, so when might the big game come back to Tampa Bay? From our partners at 10 Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Executive Director Rob Higgins are already on it. Tampa has already hosted five times.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group