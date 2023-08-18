Weather Delays At TPA

Flights delayed, canceled More than 200 flights were either canceled or delayed due to inclement weather in Florida (bunhill/Getty Images)

Thursday’s severe weather was to blame for more than 200 delays or cancellations at Tampa International Airport, and with more expected today, it’s a good idea to call ahead and check with your airline. FlightAware showed only a few problems overnight. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast calls for a 60% chance for rain today with a high of 92.

There’s plenty to track in the Dove Hurricane Guide with four separate systems on the map. The two with the best chance for development are off the coast of Africa, with a 50-60% chance to strengthen. Just a week ago, NOOA upgraded their prediction for this season to 4-21 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes and 2-5 major hurricanes (Category 3 and higher).

The company which owns Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the southeast, and that includes all stores in Florida. Once the sale and merger is finalized sometime next year, some stores will retain the Winn Dixie or Harveys name and some will be converted to Aldi’s.

Gas prices are finally starting to drop, after AAA said recent prices haven’t been this high since last August, but are expected to start dropping soon after jumping 18 cents a gallon in one week. Just one week ago, we were paying an average of $3.84 per gallon. But Sunday it had dropped to $3.74 per gallon.

The Tampa Electric streetcar may not be free much longer. The state grant that covered operating expenses is about to run out and the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is actively searching for funding which could include a partnership with a private agency.

The Club At Treasure Island has closed. Owner Bill Edwards said in today’s Tampa Bay Times he was tired of losing money, but the new owners do plan to keep operating the attached marina for now and hold weddings that were already booked.

