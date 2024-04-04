Weather Delays Add Up

Yesterday’s severe weather added up to countless delays in air travel that continue this morning as the airlines catch up. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast for the weekend from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is looking just beautiful with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

The nice weekend weather will have plenty hitting the roads, but at a cost. Gas prices are back on the rise in Florida. AAA reports they rose 12 cents a gallon nationwide this past week, with the average price in Florida at $3.59 a gallon. This pricier summer blend is being blamed as part of the rise.

The first forecast for the upcoming hurricane season from AccuWeather has predictions for a record-setting season and the need for additional names. Their meteorologists are calling for 20-25 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2024, including 8-12 hurricanes, four to seven major hurricanes and four to six direct U.S. impacts.

If you don’t return the scooters or bikes you rent in downtown Tampa to an approved docking station, you will face a fine. The City of Tampa has had it with those being left all over the streets and having them tossed into the Hillsborough River. Three companies are part of the Shared Micromobility Program which is looking for additional input from residents by clicking that link.

It’s almost gator mating season and the FWC is making sure you know to keep small kids and pets away from bodies of water like ponds in your neighborhood. The actual season begins in May, but it’s a good time to make sure you and your family and pets are safe.

