Watering Restrictions Approved

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board has approved watering restrictions for Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota counties. The Modified Phase I Water Shortage rules go into effect Nov. 21st and will last through July 1, 2024. If you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties you are limited to watering the lawn once a week. Full the full list of rules from 10 Tampa Bay Weather, please check here.

Trash pickup will be delayed in Tampa this week thanks to a power outage at the McKay Bay Waste-to-Energy Facility. It’s closed until further notice , and for what you need to do with trash for now, check with the city here.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy Deputy Manuel Santos was released from Tampa General Hospital Saturday, after he and Corporal Carlos Brito were struck after responding to a call in Brandon. Ralph Bouzy is in custody and charged with Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer. Corporal Brito remains in TGH as doctors continue to work and try and save his leg.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and a contingent of Bay area leaders took a ride on Brightline to check out the new route from South Florida to Orlando and talk about a possible extension to this area. The original plan was to bring it to Tampa Bay and specifically near Union Station.

The trial period is over, and Tampa City Council will vote for approval this week on the new electric scooter program with changes that include a dock-to-dock operating system. This is designed to prevent the scooters from being dumped everywhere from the Hillsborough River to city streets. Two companies have the contract for the program; SPIN and a new company, Helbiz.

