Water Main Break Detour

A water main break on South Howard between West Hills Avenue and West Mississippi Avenue will have South Howard closed again today from through at least 5 pm today. The break happened over the weekend and for updated information please check Tampa.gov/RoadClosures.

In case you missed it, this was the weekend when we fell back one hour. The switch from Daylight Saving Time was Sunday morning at 2 am, so take another look at those clocks that don’t reset themselves. The Sunshine Protection Act, originally introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio in 2019 which would allow Florida to keep daylight saving time permanently, has never become law.

What should Hillsborough County look like over the next 20 years? The county would like your input on how to keep the rapid growth under control with public meetings. Plan Hillsborough will have meeting starting Monday, Nov 6th.

The Pinellas County Transit Authority has three new zero-emission electric buses on the road, as well as a new program for qualifying residents to ride for free. The PSTA Transportation Disadvantaged Program is for those who live in Pinellas County and make less than 200% of the federal poverty guideline, and will use the service for basis needs.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida will add sports betting and games like craps and roulette after a two-year wait. starting on Dec. 7th at three Seminole casinos in South Florida. You’ll have to wait in Tampa. They will start on Dec. 8th at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

