Watch the new trailer for Melissa Etheridge doc, 'Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken'

Melissa Etheridge is giving fans their first look at her upcoming two-part docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken.
The series follows five female prisoners in the Topeka Correctional Facility in Kansas, Melissa's home state. In the new trailer for the show, some of those women open up about their struggles with addiction. Melissa also talks about how addiction touched her own life; her son Beckett died of an overdose in 2020.
Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken will debut July 9 on Paramount+.
