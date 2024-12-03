Warming Shelters Opening

Cold weather shelters remain open as temps drop across Central Florida
By Ann Kelly

Cold weather shelters will be open tonight in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Sarasota. The latest list from 10 Tampa Bay Weather with the coldest temps of the year on the way for Wednesday morning. Expect frost advisories or warnings in our area overnight.

Universal’s Volcano Bay (Universal Orlando Resort)

The cold weather has also closed some water parks that include Volcano Bay at Universal today and Walt Disney World’s Blizzard Beach water park through Wednesday.

Giving Tuesday 2024

Today is Giving Tuesday. Take a moment to see what your favorite charity needs and check their wish lists on Amazon as well.

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

