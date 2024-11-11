Today is Veteran’s Day, and across Tampa Bay ceremonies will be held, and many businesses will be offering special deals to say thank you. We have a list of those for you here, and thank you all for your service.

Honor Flight honors Pittsburgh veterans with moving trip to nation’s capital Honor Flight honors Pittsburgh veterans with moving trip to nation’s capital

The Bucs just couldn’t get the job done on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium against San Francisco, and will now have time to think about their next move. This is a bye week for the team, next up the team will head out for a game against the New York Giants in New York.

It’s still hurricane season, and there’s one less storm to worry about. Hurricane Rafael is falling apart, but another system is being tracked in the Dove Hurricane Guide with a 30% chance of development.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Flooded cars in Hurricane Helene

One of the serious concerns after the flooding from the hurricanes are the actual flood of damaged cars hitting the used car marker. 10 Tampa Bay has a helpful story on what to watch out for since the state leads in damaged cars being sold.

What will the new stadium at USF look like? The first renderings are out which shows off the student only zones and a north lawn area. Take a look at what you can expect here. The Gonzmart family, which owns the 1905 Family of Restaurants announced a million dollar donation Thursday.

Dove Daily Update













©2024 Cox Media Group