Updated Hurricane Forecast

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Colorado State University is out with their updated hurricane season forecast and it’s not great news. The number of predicted storms has increased with 25 named storms, which includes Alberto, Beryl and Chris, in addition to a total of 12 hurricanes, six of which are forecast to become major. Blame the warmer waters and the emergence of La Nina for much of it. Millions are still without power after Hurricane Beryl made landfall yesterday along the Texas coast at Matagorda. Texas. You may still find plenty of flight delays and cancellations due to the storm, so call ahead or check with FlightAware for more information.

If you do enjoy hitting the beach or just getting outside, there’s still time to shop for those tax free during out Florida Summer. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Florida wildlife officials warn bear encounters will be more likely this summer

Another black bear sighting in Tampa Bay, this time in Lakeland. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a woman saw it in her backyard but they weren’t able to trap it, even though it was around for a while. Best advice if you see one is to leave it alone, don’t feed it and call the FWC.

