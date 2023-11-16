Tropical Development

Data shows El Nino effect could created wetter and colder winter in Florida this year

By Ann Kelly

The Tampa Bay area is seeing such much needed rain, but south Florida is facing heavy rains that may bring some flooding. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have two systems to our south that will not threaten us, but we’ll keep a chance for rain and wind today with a high of 79 and a low of 69. For Friday, better weather with only a 10% chance of rain.

Dove Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

The rain over the last few days just isn’t enough to change the latest watering restrictions. The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board has approved watering restrictions for Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota counties. The Modified Phase I Water Shortage rules go into effect Nov. 21st and will last through July 1, 2024. If you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties you are limited to watering the lawn once a week. Full the full list of rules from 10 Tampa Bay Weather, please check here.

ftb

Friday is a big day for The Dove, as we continue our annual tradition for Metropolitan Ministries with the Feed The Bay donation drive. Ann Kelly will kick off the day, live from the Walmart on Dale Mabry t 275 in Tampa at 5 am, and Kristy Knight will take over from 3-7 pm. Donations will be accepted on site of non-perishable food items, and you can also donate online by clicking here.

Tampa mayor gets tour of Brightline’s station at Orlando International Airport

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and a contingent of Bay area leaders took a ride on Brightline to check out the new route from South Florida to Orlando and talk about a possible extension to this area. The original plan was to bring it to Tampa Bay and specifically near Union Station.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!