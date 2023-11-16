Tropical Development

The Tampa Bay area is seeing such much needed rain, but south Florida is facing heavy rains that may bring some flooding. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have two systems to our south that will not threaten us, but we’ll keep a chance for rain and wind today with a high of 79 and a low of 69. For Friday, better weather with only a 10% chance of rain.

The rain over the last few days just isn’t enough to change the latest watering restrictions. The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board has approved watering restrictions for Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota counties. The Modified Phase I Water Shortage rules go into effect Nov. 21st and will last through July 1, 2024. If you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties you are limited to watering the lawn once a week. Full the full list of rules from 10 Tampa Bay Weather, please check here.

Friday is a big day for The Dove, as we continue our annual tradition for Metropolitan Ministries with the Feed The Bay donation drive. Ann Kelly will kick off the day, live from the Walmart on Dale Mabry t 275 in Tampa at 5 am, and Kristy Knight will take over from 3-7 pm. Donations will be accepted on site of non-perishable food items, and you can also donate online by clicking here.

Tampa mayor gets tour of Brightline’s station at Orlando International Airport

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and a contingent of Bay area leaders took a ride on Brightline to check out the new route from South Florida to Orlando and talk about a possible extension to this area. The original plan was to bring it to Tampa Bay and specifically near Union Station.

