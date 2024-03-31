Udderly imaginative: Iowa farm girl writes prom proposal on cow

Cow

Cow sends message: File photo. An Iowa teen used her cow to send a message to her boyfriend, asking him to her prom. (Burroblando/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BONDURANT, Iowa — This was a slick moooove.

A central Iowa farm girl came up with an interesting way to ask her boyfriend to her prom.

Emma Lihs, a junior at Bondurant-Farrar High School in Bondurant, northeast of Des Moines, used some chalk and imagination to invite her boyfriend, Wyatt Carlson, to the prom, KCCI-TV reported.

Lihs wrote “Prom?” in capital letters on the side of a cow she is raising and carted the animal by trailer to meet with Carlson at his house, according to the television station.

To beef up her proposal, Lihs added a sign that read, “I’d have a cow if you said yes.”

Carlson, a senior at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, said yes, KCCI reported.

