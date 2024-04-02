Taylor Swift joins Forbes’ Billionaires List

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift reached another milestone on Tuesday, becoming the first person to join Forbes’ Billionaires List based only on earnings from her music and performances.

Fueled in part by the earnings from her Eras Tour, which spanned five continents and included more than 150 shows, Swift became a billionaire in October, according to Forbes. The publication estimated that Swift has more than $500 million in wealth from royalties and touring, a music catalog worth another $500 million and $125 million in real estate.

With an estimated $1.1 billion fortune, Swift joined 2,780 other people deemed billionaires by Forbes, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. Other newcomers for 2024 include fashion designer Christian Louboutin, NBA legend Magic Johnson, TV producer Dick Wolf and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

“It’s been an amazing year for the world’s richest people, with more billionaires around the world than ever before,” Forbes senior editor Chase Peterson-Withorn said in a statement. “A record-breaking 14 centibillionaires have 12-figure fortunes. Even during times of financial uncertainty for many, the super-rich continue to thrive.”

Topping the chart for the second year in a row was Bernard Arnault, the CEO of French luxury goods company LVMH. The company includes a slew of big-name fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior and Sephora.

Forbes estimated Arnault and his family’s fortune at $233 billion.

Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

