Super Bowl 58: Patrick Mahomes, family say, ‘We’re Going to Disneyland’

The MVP and his wife were featured in the annual Disney Parks commercial.

You know how it goes, a team wins the Super Bowl and one of the players typically says, “I’m Going to Disneyland.”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany, along with their children answered the iconic question, “Patrick Mahomes, you and the Kansas City Chiefs have just won the Super Bowl, what are you going to do next?” with “We’re going to Disneyland.”

Third-time Super Bowl MVP Mahomes will be joined by some Disney characters Monday afternoon as part of a cavalcade celebration that is expected to step off at 2 p.m. PT Monday, park officials said.

He told the NFL Network that he plans on being at the park at 8 a.m. PT, adding, “Dude, there might not be any sleep,” SF Gate reported.

The news site said that fans who didn’t plan their trip in advance may be out of luck trying to get into the park Monday, as single-day tickets were sold out, as were park reservations for both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure for all ticket tiers.

The “I’m going to Disneyland/Disney World” tradition started in 1987, Disney Parks said. SB Nation reported in the past that the wife of then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner came up with the idea. The company would pay $75,000 to either New York Giants’ Phil Simms or Denver Broncos’ John Elway if they won and said they were going to a Disney park after winning the Super Bowl.

The Giants beat the Broncos and Simms went down in history. After Simms’ first time, the commercial has since followed a format, with highlights from the game set to “When You Wish Upon a Star,” then a voice-over, done by Mark Champion, asks the question, to typically the MVP, who answers “I’m Going to Disney World/Disneyland.” The spot ends with fireworks going off above the appropriate castle.

SB Nation said that other sports have also tried their hand at the commercial with Magic Johnson and Frank Viola both declaring their plans.

