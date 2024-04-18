Recall alert: Trader Joe’s announces recall of basil due to salmonella concerns

Basil in a plastic container

Recall alert Trader Joe's has announce a recall of basil. (Trader Joe's)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Trader Joe’s has announced the recall of Infinite Herbs Organic Basil.

>> Read more trending news

The basil may be contaminated with salmonella.

The 2.5-ounce packages have UPC number 8 18042 02147 7 and were sold between Feb. 1, 2024, and April 6, 2024, in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Wisconsin

You can either throw away the recalled basil or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a refund.

For more information, you can call the company at 626-599-3817 or contact them by email.

The symptoms of salmonella infection can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Some people may be nauseous and have a headache or vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You should call a doctor if you have diarrhea and a fever of more than 102ºF, if you have had diarrhea for more than three days and is not getting better, have bloody stool, have prolonged vomiting, and if you are experiencing signs of dehydration, the CDC said.

