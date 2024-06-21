Recall alert: Instinct Professional Vector Motor cordless hair clippers recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 50,000 hair trimmers. The batteries inside can overheat. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of professional hair clippers. The battery can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The CPSC said about 50,000 Instinct Professional Vector Motor cordless hair clippers sold in blue, red or black were recalled. They are model number SC607M which, along with the lot number, is printed on the back of the clipper, according to the CPSC.

They have “SC” and “INSTINCT” printed on the front of the clippers.

Only these specific lot numbers are part of the recall:

35-22

40-22

15-23

20-23

25-23

30-23

35-23

40-23

If you have the clippers, you should stop using them and refrain from charging them. Instead, visit StyleCraft’s website to find out how to remove the battery and get a free replacement battery. You can also take the clippers to an authorized service center or return the device to the company via mail.

For more information, you can reach StyleCraft by phone at 888-864-6409 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email or online.

