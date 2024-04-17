Recall alert: Ginger ale labeled sugar-free recalled after it was found to be ‘full sugar’

The ginger ale has full sugar instead of being sugar-free.

Some Schweppes ginger ale recalled PepsiCo Inc has issued a voluntary recall of some of its sugar-free and caffeine-free Schweppes Ginger Ale products because they contain "full sugar," according to a news release by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (JamaicaPlain/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PepsiCo Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of some of its sugar-free and caffeine-free Schweppes Ginger Ale products because they contain “full sugar,” according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

>> Read more trending news

The FDA said the recall impacts 233 cases of 7.5-fluid-ounce (221 milliliters) cans that were shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The impacted products contain the code May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 - MAY20240550VS02164, according to the FDA.

The recall was issued originally on March 9. An internal investigation discovered products labeled “zero sugar” in fact contained “full sugar,” the FDA reported.

No injuries or deaths have been reported linked to the ginger ale. The FDA warns that a “full sugar” drink would be unsafe for those with diabetes and others who need to avoid sugar.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!