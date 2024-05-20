Recall alert: Frigidaire, Kenmore ranges recalled; heating elements can turn on spontaneously

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 203,000 ranges that can turn on by themselves or not turn off. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 203,000 ranges sold under the Frigidaire and Kenmore brands.

The ranges have smooth tops and are freestanding electric stoves.

Depending on which model, the heating elements can either turn on spontaneously, fail to turn off or heat to a different temperature than selected, the CPSC said in the announcement.

The ranges that were part of the recall issued on May 16 were previously recalled in 2009.

The following stoves are part of the recall

Frigidaire models (serial number range - VF122xxxxx - VF936xxxxx):

FEFBZ90GC*

FEFLMC55GC*

FEFLZ87GC*

GLEF396AB*

GLEF396AQ*

GLEF396AS*

GLEF396CQ*

GLEF396CS*

GLEFM397DB*

GLEFM397DQ*

GLEFM397DS*

GLEFM97FPB*

GLEFM97FPW*

GLEFM97GPB*

GLEFM97GPW*

LEEFM389FE*

PLEF398AC*

PLEF398CC*

PLEF398DC*

PLEFM399DC*

PLEFMZ99EC*

PLEFMZ99GC*

PLEFZ398EC*

PLEFZ398GC*

Kenmore Elite models (serial number range - VF122xxxxx - VF334xxxxx):

790.990121*

790.990131*

790.990141*

790.990191*

You have to either contact Electrolux or register your range online to see if your range has been recalled. The company will use the serial number to determine if it can be repaired.

If it can be fixed, the company will schedule a free inspection and repair. If it cannot be fixed, then they’ll get a $50 e-gift card refund and reimbursement for up to $60 to have the range hauled away, once they submit a proof of purchase of a new range and proof that a haul away fee was paid, the CPSC reported.

If you own one of the recalled ranges, do not put anything on the top when it is not used.

The ranges were sold at Sears and independent appliance stores from June 2001 through August 2009 for between $1,000 and $2,500.

For more information, contact Electrolux Group at 888-845-8226 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, via email or online.

©2023 Cox Media Group