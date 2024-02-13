Recall alert: Dole salad kits recalled due to listeria concerns

Recall alert The FDA announced the recall of salads sold in two dozen states. (FDA.gov)

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of some Dole-branded salad kits.

The bagged salads were processed on the same line as cheese that has been recalled by Rizo-López Foods after possible listeria contamination.

The salads may have been cross-contaminated by the cheese.

The salads also were sold under the President’s Choice and Marketside brands in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. They were also sold in several areas in Canada, the FDA said.

The following salads are part of the recall:

Dole

Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch, UPC 71430000915W019, Lot code beginning: W019- W036, BIUB: 02/03/2024-02/20/2024

Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch, UPC 71430000915W019, Lot code beginning: N019-N036, BIUB: 02/03/2024-02/20/2024

Chop Kit Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L’Avocat, UPC 71430000922, Lot code beginning: W022- W036, BIUB: 2024 FE 06 - 2024 FE 20

Premium Kit Southwest Salad, UPC 71430017012, Lot Code beginning: W022- W036, BIUB: 02/04/2024-02/18/2024

Premium Kit Southwest Salad, UPC 71430017012, Lot Code beginning: N022- N036, BIUB: 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024

Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit, UPC 71430002063, Lot code beginning: W029- W036, BIUB: 02/11/2024- 02/18/2024

Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit, UPC 71430002063, Lot code beginning: N022- N036, BIUB: 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024

Premium Kit Endless Summer, UPC 71430010730, Lot code beginning: W022- W036, BIUB: 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024

Premium Kit Endless Summer, UPC 71430010730, Lot code beginning: N023- N036, BIUB: 02/05/2024-02/19/2024

Supreme Kit Southwest SaladSupreme Kit Salade Du Sud-Ouest, UPC 71430017111, Lot code beginning: W020- W036, BIUB: 2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 18

President’s Choice

Southwest Salad KitSud-Ouest Kit de Salade, UPC 60383023195, Lot code beginning: W034-W036, BIUB: 2024 FE 17 - 2024 FE 18

Southwest Salad KitSud-Ouest Kit de Salade, UPC 60383023195, Lot code beginning: B018- B024, BIUB: 2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 09

Marketside

Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch, UPC 681131305440, Lot code beginning: B020- B036, BIUB: 02/05/2024- 02/21/2024

The information can also be found on the FDA’s website.

If you have the recalled salads, you’re being told not to eat them and to throw them away immediately.

Listeria can cause serious infections that could be deadly in young children, frail or elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems. Some symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths if a pregnant woman is infected by the bacteria, the FDA said.

