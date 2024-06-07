Kroger is giving away 45K pints of ice cream in honor of the start of summer The start of summer and more sunlight are the perfect excuses for some free ice cream! (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

The start of summer and more sunlight are the perfect excuses for some free ice cream!

“Summer means more time with family, more time by the pool and more time indulging in our favorite treats, and nothing says a perfect summer day like sunshine and Kroger® Brand ice cream,” said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger. “With more sunshine to enjoy a sweet treat, we are giving away ice cream for 15 hours straight; that is a whole lot of free ice cream.”

If you do the math, it’s about 50 pints of free ice cream per minute for 15 hours of sunshine on June 20, WTHR reported. That is about 900 minutes of sunlight and 45,000 pints of ice cream.

The free ice cream pint is limited to Kroger Brand ice cream, the company said.

To get your free ice cream pint, you can visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com to sign up. Then on June 20, you can download a single-use digital coupon, according to WHIO.

The free ice cream is available while supplies last, the news outlet reported.

To find a location near you, you can visit Kroger’s website.





