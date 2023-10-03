Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges

Not guilty plea FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden pleaded not guilty to three federal gun charges on Tuesday. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three federal gun charges from 2018.

He entered the plea during an arraignment in Delaware, according to The Associated Press, CNN and court records.

A grand jury last month indicted Biden on three charges, accusing him of lying about his drug use while buying a Colt Cobra 38 special in October 2018. Authorities said he had the gun for less than two weeks before he got rid of it.

At the time, Biden was regularly abusing crack cocaine, The Washington Post reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

