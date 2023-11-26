Hippo named Lu enjoyed a tasty Thanksgiving treat

A hippo at a state park in Florida enjoyed a special treat on Thanksgiving.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In a video posted on Facebook, the hippo named Lu was seen enjoying a pumpkin, according to WFLA. Lu lives at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.

Lu is a 63-year-old hippopotamus. The Florida State Parks said that he was a movie star in the 1960s as one of the Ivan Tors animals.

Currently, he enjoying his retirement by eating some delicious treats and popping up on camera every once in a while, WFLA reported.

The Florida State Parks website said that Lu was declared an honorary citizen of Florida by then-Gov. Lawton Chiles.

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park became a tourist attraction in the early 1990s, the state park website said.

