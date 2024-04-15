CPSC issues warning over Unit Pack Power e-bike batteries

battery pack

Warning The CPSC has issued a warning concerning an e-bike battery. (Rushing, Hannah/cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning concerning Unit Pack Power e-bike batteries.

The battery pack contains lithium-ion batteries and can pose fire or burn hazards.

If you have a UPP battery that is either model U004 or U004-1, you’re being told not to use them. The CPSC said the “batteries have not been certified by an accredited laboratory to the applicable UL safety standard to ensure protections.”

The batteries were made by Shenzhen Unit Pack Power Technology Co. Ltd. The company also goes by Unit Pack Power or UPP and has, according to the CPSC, “refused to conduct an acceptable recall.”

The batteries are triangle-shaped and have either “U004 BATTERY” or “UPPBATTERY” printed on the side. The model number can be found on a separate label on the back of the battery.

They were sold on various sites, including AliExpress, Amazon, eBay and Walmart from 2018 through April 2024, retailing for between $280 and $730.

The CPSC said that battery owners should dispose of the batteries according to local and state ordinances and only use batteries certified by an accredited laboratory.

