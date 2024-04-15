Animal shelter rescues dog wrapped in duct tape, thrown into dumpster

Taped up: Leo was found "encased in duct tape" but was rescued by a Nebraska animal shelter. (Nebraska Humane Society)

OMAHA, Neb. — Animal shelter officials in Nebraska helped rescue a dog discovered in a dumpster with his head wrapped in duct tape.

According to a social media post by the Nebraska Humane Society, the shelter’s animal control division responded at about 10 a.m. CDT on Monday to Sweet & Associates, an accounting firm in Omaha.

Workers at the business reported finding a dog “encased in duct tape” in a dumpster behind the building, KETV reported.

“This one starts out a bit rough, but it has a happy ending,” the Nebraska Humane Society wrote.

An employee said she heard what she believed was a raccoon in the dumpster on Sunday night, but did not check it because it was dark. On Monday morning, staff members found the dog and were “shocked” by what they saw.

“His entire head was wrapped in duct tape. His front legs and back legs were taped together as well, and there was tape wrapped around his tail,” the Humane Society said. “He also had food and other debris caked in his fur.”

“I have never seen anything like it,” staff member Kevin Wiederin said, according to KETV.

The dog, identified as Leo by his microchip identification, was rushed to the animal shelter, the television station reported.

Staff members sedated the animal and removed the tape, the Humane Society wrote. The dog had to be shaved to remove the debris clinging to his fur.

Leo had some mild skin irritation but was wagging his tail as soon as the tape was removed, the Humane Society said.

The dog’s owner, Erin Pasillas, told the Humane Society that Leo had been missing since April 11, KETV reported. She said she believed her pet had slipped out of her home while she was taking her son to school.

“He’s the sweetest dog!” Pasillas told the Humane Society. “I don’t know why anyone would do this.”

The dumpsters behind the business are isolated and there are no cameras in the area, the Humane Society wrote.

The shelter added that the dog’s rescue came just in time. A trash truck drove to the dumpster about 30 minutes after the rescue and emptied it.

The animal shelter is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

