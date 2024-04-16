8-year-old child caught driving car wrong way, mom unconscious in back seat, police said

child driving car

Child caught driving car

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A child who was about eight years too young to be driving was caught behind the wheel of a car going the wrong way on a downtown St. Louis street, police said.

The child’s mother, according to the authorities, was unconscious in the car’s back seat, next to a 3-year-old child who was not in a car seat, St. Louis Today reported.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that Latonya Mayes-Gale told her 8-year-old to drive because she could not.

KDSK reported that Mayes-Gale told her son to drive her home because she was “under the influence of alcohol and was tired,” police said in their report.

They had stopped the car at about 4 a.m. Monday.

Mayes-Gale has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, each is a felony, according to the television station.

