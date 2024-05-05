7 injured in shooting in Los Angeles area; 4 in critical condition

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California late Saturday evening.

Long Beach shooting: Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California late Saturday evening. (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONG BEACH — Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California, late Saturday evening.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m., according to KNBC. The area where the shooting occurred is near a few bars and nightclubs, KABC reported.

The Long Beach Police Department said that there were seven victims.

Three of the seven have non-life-threatening injuries and the other four are in critical condition, The Associated Press reported.

The suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived at the scene, police say.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released, according to the AP.

Latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!