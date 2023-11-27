3 dead, 2 critically injured after shooting in Winnipeg

Two men and a woman were killed.

Winnipeg shooting: File photo. A shooting in Winnipeg left three people dead and two critically injured. (Benedek/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Three people died and two others were critically wounded after a shooting early Sunday in Winnipeg, authorities said.

According to a news release from the City of Winnipeg, the shooting occurred at 4:05 a.m. CST.

Police said a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while two men and a woman were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to CBC.

Police spokesperson Constable Jason Michalyshen told reporters that one of the injured men later died from his injuries, the news outlet reported.

The two women remain in critical condition, according to CTV.

“We’re dealing with something very, very serious,” Michalyshen said.

Police said the victims’ identities are still being confirmed, and officials are in the process of notifying their families, The Free Press of Winnipeg reported.

“We are very hopeful that we can, at the very least, move this investigation forward as quickly as possible because we know there are a lot of loved ones out there who are either about to get information that is going to be life-changing for them, or are in the process of getting that information,” Michalyshen said during a news conference. “Sadly, we’ve dealt with a lot of very traumatic incidents in the past where individuals are fatally injured … this one, there’s no question, stands out.”

The constable said that the shooting occurred in a multi-suite residence, adding that no further information was available about a possible motive, CNN reported.

Mayor Scott Gillingham called the incident “shocking and disturbing.”

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this time,” the mayor wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Acts of violence like this are a troubling reminder that there is still too much violent crime, and too much gun-related crime in our city. It’s critical we work with the provincial and federal governments and community partners to strengthen our approach to public safety.”

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

