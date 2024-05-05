1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood

Philadelphia Police Department

Shooting: The Philadelphia Police Department said one person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday night. (Philadelphia Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA — One man was killed and three other people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a southwestern Philadelphia neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting occurred in the Kingsessing neighborhood of the city at about 6:30 p.m. EDT, according to WPVI-TV.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the face and died after he was taken to an area hospital, WCAU-TV reported.

His name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Police said a 23-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were shot on a front porch in the neighborhood, according to KYW-TV. The shooter’s identity is unknown at this time.

“The crime scene consists of at least 27 shell castings. Approximately 20 of those shell castings are on the west side of 51st Street,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace told the television station. “And about six or seven additional shell castings are on one of the porches on the east side of the street.”

Pace told reporters that the 23-year-old walked into Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after getting shot in his left leg, KYW reported. One of the 17-year-olds was listed in critical but stable condition after being shot four times in the area of his stomach, according to the television station.

No arrests have been made but police recovered a weapon at the scene, WPVI reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!