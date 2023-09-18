Treasure Island Beach Renourishment

Treasure Island residents can expect a knock on the door soon to let them know the city is going ahead with emergency beach dune restoration due to damage from Hurricane Idalia. City officials announced the move over the weekend, with most of the work taking place from the Tern parking lot and Beach Pavilion on the south part of Sunset Beach. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreausureisland.org with your address and your question.

Dune restoration Dune restoration (wftv.com)

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation estimates damage claims due to Hurricane Idalia have now reached over $175 million. Approximately 19,000 claims have been filed, 12,000 of those closed. For more information on how to file a claim please take a look here.

Idalia may not have made landfall in Hillsborough County but residents still had plenty of damage. The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Red Cross are working together to help residents. Here’s how to file a claim and get assistance if you were affected.

Team Rubicon cuts trees to help with disaster recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia (Courtesy: Home Depot Foundation, Team Rubicon)

A good weekend for Tampa Bay teams. The Bucs are 2-0 following Sunday’s home opener win over the Giants 27-17, and the Tampa Bay Rays have clinched a playoff spot for the fifth season on a row.

St Pete City Council voted to approve the $823.2 million dollar budge at Thursday’s meeting. That was the first public reading, and residents can weigh in at the next meeting Sept. 28th. We have the breakdown on what is included in the budget.

The Pinellas County School Board approved a $1.77 billion dollar budget Tuesday. Residents will see a school district tax rate that’s lower in the fall, but more than a year ago, thanks to tax values that are rising. For more from the Board, please check here.

Powerball: Powerball jackpot rises to over $638 million for Monday night's drawing. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

There was no winner in the Powerball drawing, so for Monday night’s drawing, it will be for at least $638 million dollars. Check your ticket just in case you’ve won a smaller prize. The numbers drawn are 22-30-37-44-45 and the Powerball was 18. The multiplier was 3X.

